NBA play-offs: Sacramento Kings beat Golden State Warriors 126-123 in game one

Basketball

De'Aaron Fox (centre) of the Sacramento Kings blocks Gary Payton II (right) of the Golden State Warriors
De'Aaron Fox (number five) was named in the 2023 NBA All-Star team

The Sacramento Kings beat defending champions Golden State Warriors 126-123 in game one of the NBA Western Conference play-offs.

De'Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 28 in the final quarter, and Malik Monk 32 off the bench in the Kings' first play-off game in 17 years.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and made six rebounds for the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The seven-match series continues at the same venue on Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks won their opening games in the Eastern Conference play-offs.

Joel Embiid scored 26 points and James Harden contributed 23 and 13 assists as hosts Philadelphia beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-101 thanks to 21 three-pointers, a franchise record in the play-offs.

Two days after having five stitches removed from a finger on his shooting hand, Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and made 12 rebounds to help the Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-99 in Boston.

Brown, who is from Atlanta, missed the Celtics' final two regular-season games after cutting himself while picking up a piece of glass at home.

The Knicks won 101-97 at the Cleveland Cavaliers despite letting slip a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

