Former Los Angeles Clippers star Sam Dekker was kept quiet but head coach Ryan Schmidt praised his side's effort

London Lions' maiden Euro Cup season ended at the last-16 stage as they were eliminated by Joventut Badalona 89-78.

The British Basketball League champions were the first British team to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.

However their experienced Spanish opponents started strongly and led throughout to reach the quarter-finals.

"I'm really proud of the guys, the fight was there," said Lions head coach Ryan Schmidt.

"Games against the better teams like we played tonight, it's going to come down to the marginal things.

"Credit to them, that's a hell of a team, I'd expect them to go on a deep run, but I'm really proud of how we fought tonight."

The achievement of reaching the knockout stages came after the Lions last month won the British Basketball League Championship with a record six games to spare.