The Lakers reach the play-offs despite starting the season with only two wins from their first 12 games

Lebron James led the LA Lakers into the NBA play-offs with a dramatic comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James scored 30 points as the Lakers overturned a 15-point deficit to win the play-in match 108-102 in overtime.

The Lakers made their worst start to a season for 65 years by losing their first five games but will now play the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-offs.

"This is what our sport is all about - getting to April and an opportunity to play in the postseason," James said.

"We've been battle-tested all year and since the All-Star break we've been playing some good basketball."

In a action-packed finale, Dennis Schroder, who scored 21 points for Los Angeles, scored a three-pointer with 1.4 seconds left in regulation time to give the Lakers a 98-95 lead.

But Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley as the Minnesota guard shot with 0.1 seconds to play, allowing Conley to make three free throws to take the game to overtime.

However, the Lakers recovered to control much of the extra period and win a game they trailed 76-61 midway through the third quarter.

Minnesota, without the suspended Rudy Gobert, will have another chance to qualify through the play-ins on Friday.

They will play the winner of Wednesday's meeting between the ninth and 10th seeds, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks set up a play-off series against the Boston Celtics by beating the Miami Heat 116-105.

Trae Young scored 25 points and Clint Capela recorded a game-high 21 rebounds for the Hawks.

The Heat will have another chance to advance when they play the winner of theplay-in between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors on Friday.