Mikal Bridges (centre) top-scored for the Nets with 22 points at the Barclays Center

The Brooklyn Nets reached the NBA Eastern Conference play-offs with a 101-84 victory over the Orlando Magic.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the Nets, with coach Steve Nash sacked after a poor start, Kyrie Irving's suspension over anti-Semitic social media posts and the trading of Irving and Kevin Durant in February.

Victory in New York, couple with the Miami Heat's loss, secured sixth place.

The Nets will face third-placed Philadelphia 76ers in the play-offs.

"It speaks to the character of the group, the maturity and just the selflessness," said Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who returned to Brooklyn from Dallas as part of the Irving trade.

Irving did not feature and Luka Doncic played only 12 minutes as the Dallas Mavericks' hopes of reaching the NBA post-season were ended by a 115-112 home loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Mavericks had to win to dislodge the Oklahoma City Thunder from the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

In the play-ins, the teams finishing seventh to 10th in the standings compete for the two remaining play-off berths.

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from a play-off spot in the Western Conference.

They breezed past the Sacramento Kings 119-97 to move into fifth, although the Los Angeles Clippers will move above them with victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers are a game further back in the chase for the sixth and final play-off place.

The Lakers helped their cause with a 121-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who have already sealed fourth spot in the West.

LeBron James' Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games and can finish no lower than eighth.

The Milwaukee Bucks, top seeds in the Western Conference, rested all their starters as they went down 137-114 to the Memphis Grizzlies, who clinched the number two spot.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks are locked into eighth and the play-ins despite a 136-131 defeat by the Philadelphia 76ers.

They finished one place below the Heat, who were beaten 114-108 by the Washington Wizards.

The Toronto Raptors, who will finish ninth after a 121-102 loss to second seeds the Boston Celtics, will play the 10th-placed Bulls in the first play-in game on Wednesday.