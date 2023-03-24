Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Luke Kennard (right) scored all 30 of his points in three-pointers

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot in the NBA play-offs with an emphatic 151-114 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Luke Kennard made a franchise record 10 three-pointers, from only 11 attempts, while Desmond Bane added 25 points.

The Grizzlies also set a new franchise record of 25 total three-pointers as they became the second Western Conference side after leaders the Denver Nuggets to reach the postseason.

Ja Morant hit 18 points in his second game back after an eight-game ban.

The All-Star guard was suspended without pay by the NBA after a video showed him holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

The Los Angeles Lakers boosted their postseason hopes with a 116-111 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Anthony Davis scored 37 points and made 14 rebounds to inspire the Lakers, who are still without the injured LeBron James.

The Lakers are eighth in the Western Conference with eight games of the regular season remaining.

Teams placed seventh to 10th in the Western and Eastern conferences will contest the play-in tournament, with two teams taking the final two spots in the plays-offs.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-112, despite 76ers star Joel Embiid scoring 46 points.

Jordan Poole scored 33 points and Stephen Curry added 29 for the reigning champion Warriors, who are sixth in the Western Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed a comfortable 144-116 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Bucks lead the Eastern Conference by two and a half games over the Boston Celtics, who stayed in the race for the top seed with a 120-95 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The Bucks, Celtics and 76ers have all already secured a play-off spot.

Elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 135-127, the Chicago Bulls claimed a 124-96 victory away at the Portland Trail Blazers and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 117-109.