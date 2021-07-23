Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Tom Brady spent 23 seasons in the NFL before retiring earlier this year

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has become a part-owner of WNBA champions the Las Vegas Aces.

Brady, 45, who retired from American football in February, said he was "honoured" to acquire a stake in the organisation.

Majority owner Mark Davis called it a "win for women's professional sports". The deal is pending league approval.

"My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games," Brady said.

"They were by far the best athletes in our house. We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me."

Davis, who also owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, said: "Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court.

"Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women's professional sports as a whole."

Davis purchased the Aces prior to the 2021 season and they defeated the Connecticut Sun to win the WNBA title in 2022.