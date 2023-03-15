Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Ja Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay by the NBA after a video showed him holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

Morant was also in an intoxicated state and his conduct was "detrimental to the league", the NBA said.

The All-Star guard, 23, apologised following the live broadcast on his Instagram page on Saturday, 4 March.

NBA boss Adam Silver said Morant's conduct was "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous".

He added: "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him."

In a statement external-link after meeting Morant in New York on Wednesday, the commissioner said: "He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behaviour.

"Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

It is legal to carry a gun in Colorado with some exceptions, including possession while under the influence of alcohol.

Glendale Police Department did not find enough evidence to charge anyone for a crime.

The incident occurred hours after the Grizzlies lost 113-97 to the Denver Nuggets and Morant has not played since, while the NBA investigated.

He has already missed five games, and as the suspension is backdated, he will be allowed to return against the Dallas Mavericks on 21 March.

"Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period," an NBA statement added.

"The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime."