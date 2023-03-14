Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Giannis Antetokounmpo also had 12 rebounds and four assists against Sacramento Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 46 points on his return from injury to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-124 win over the Sacramento Kings.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player had missed his team's last three games with a wrist injury.

The Bucks trailed by 15 points at one stage but hit back by scoring 80 points in the second half.

Brook Lopez added 23 points before he clashed with Sacramento's Trey Lyles late on, with both players ejected.

The Bucks are top of the Eastern Conference with a 49-19 record, ahead of the Boston Celtics, who fell to a shock 111-109 defeat by the Houston Rockets, who are bottom of the Western Conference.

Jalen Green hit 28 points and Jabari Smith Jr added 24 to help the Rockets hold off the Celtics, despite Jaylen Brown scoring 43 points.

Klay Thompson scored 33 of his 38 points in the first half as the Golden State Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns 123-112 at home.

Stephen Curry added 23 to help the Warriors fend off a late rally from the Suns.

Monday's other NBA scores

New York Knicks 112-108 Los Angeles Lakers

Indiana Pacers 97-117 Detroit Pistons

Minnesota Timberwolves 136-115 Atlanta Hawks

Utah Jazz 115-119 Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies 104-88 Dallas Mavericks