Ja Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft

Police have begun an investigation into a video appearing to show Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

The All-Star guard has apologised following a live broadcast on his Instagram page on Saturday and has been suspended for "at least two matches".

Local police are now investigating whether the 23-year-old broke gun laws.

They confirmed the incident occurred in Glendale, near Denver, and are "investigating the matter".

It is legal to carry a gun in Colorado with some exceptions, including possession while under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred hours after the Grizzlies lost 113-97 to the Denver Nuggets.

Afterwards Morant said he took "full responsibility", adding that he would "get help". The NBA is investigating.

Morant is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game this season and made his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance last month.

In Morant's absence the Grizzlies, currently second in the Western Conference, lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. They play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.