Jokic is averaging 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10 assists this season

Nikola Jokic became the sixth player in NBA history to complete 100 career triple-doubles as the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 133-112.

Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

"I don't want to say it's coming naturally but you don't chase it. It's really nice," said the Serb.

The 28-year-old has 24 triple-doubles this season and 15 in his last 20 games.

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers holds the record with 198 triple-doubles with Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (106) the others to have reached the milestone.

"All the, let's say achievements, awards, contracts or whatever, I think it's going to be the best when you finish [your] career and just look behind you and see what you did," said Jokic.

Elsewhere, LeBron James is reportedly facing several weeks on the sidelines after injuring his right foot in the LA Lakers' victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The Memphis Grizzlies exploited James' absence to beat the Lakers 121-109 with Ja Morant scoring 28 points in the third quarter to overturn a half-time deficit of three points, as James watched on wearing a protective boot.

"I was locked in," Morant said. "The shots I missed early in that first half were the shots that I made in that third quarter.

"I told my team-mates at half-time I wasn't going to miss too many more of those. I got it going, and the rest is history."

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to 15 games, coming from behind to earn a 118-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets, who are still rebuilding after the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, led 28-13 after the first quarter and held a 10-point cushion at the break but the Bucks recovered with a 39-23 third quarter.

"Right now we're playing great basketball, we're playing together and guys are making shots and defending," Antetokounmpo said.

"We're out there competing, doing whatever it takes to win, building good habits. It's fun."

Damian Lillard, who scored 71 points against the Rockets last time out, managed 25 points for the Portland Trail Blazers but his side could not stop the Golden State Warriors from earning a 123-105 victory.

Keldon Johnson scored 25 points to end the San Antonio Spurs' 16-game losing streak with a 102-94 win over the Utah Jazz.