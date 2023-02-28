Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Derby Trailblazers head coach Matt Shaw has previously spoken about his side's ambition to play in the top-tier British Basketball League competition

Boss Matt Shaw says taking Derby Trailblazers to a major cup final for the first time in almost 25 years would be "something special" for the semi-professional second tier side.

Derby were a top-flight side called Storm when they lost the British Basketball League (BBL) Trophy final in 1999, and are now the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

They host top-flight side Caledonia Gladiators in Wednesday's semi-final.

"It's already a highlight," Shaw said.

"It's not something we ever expected at the start of the season. It would be something really special just to get to the final.

"We are not thinking about winning the whole thing, just that next match. If we did, it would be something for the whole city to get behind."

While Derby have surprised with their progress in the competition this season, they are a side that boast silverware-winning pedigree. Last season they won the L Lynch Trophy - a cup competition for second tier clubs playing in the National Basketball League (NBL).

The Trailblazers, who have ambitions to return top-flight basketball to Derby, are just the second side from the NBL to reach the last four of the top-tier BBL Trophy.

After reaching the quarter-finals last season, the Trailblazers were again among the semi-professional teams invited to compete this term.

They have already upstaged BBL side Plymouth City Patriots 99-89 to go one better than last season, and now face a Caledonia side that are fourth in the top-flight table.

"We know how hard it's going to be," Shaw told BBC East Midlands Today.

"In some ways the BBL Trophy is a free swing for us, with no expectations."

It will be a packed house at Derby's Clarence Wiggins Sports Centre home on Wednesday, with tickets for the semi-final selling out.

Malcolm Smith, whose 36 points against Plymouth in the quarter-final was instrumental in their progress, said the crowd will "play a big role".

"The past couple of years we have accomplished a lot of firsts," he said.

"If we can keep that momentum going and get to our first BBL Trophy final that would be great for us.

"We have done a lot of good things this season and we want to keep it rolling."