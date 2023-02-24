Last updated on .From the section Basketball

A second extra period was required with the score at 164-164 in overtime

The Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in a dramatic encounter which became the second-highest scoring match in NBA history.

Malik Monk top scored with 45 points for the Kings, while team-mate De'Aaron Fox contributed 42 points in the double overtime win.

The points tallies for both teams were franchise records for them in the NBA.

The NBA's highest scoring game was in 1983 when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184.

The Clippers had a 147-136 lead with three minutes 18 seconds left, but the Kings scored 10 points without answer to reduce the deficit.

Monk made a three pointer with 2.1 seconds left to level the match at 153 apiece and send it into overtime, with a second extra period needed with the score at 164-164.

Fox gave the Kings a lead they would not lose with 36.5 seconds remaining, while Kawhi Leonard and Nicolas Batum each then missed shots that would have given the Clippers the lead.

Leonard was his side's highest scorer with 44 points, while Russell Westbrook added 17 points and 14 assists on his debut for the Clippers.

"I thought it was a great game, especially for the fans," said Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. "A crazy game, a lot of momentum shifts."

The Milwaukee Bucks won a 13th game in a row as they produced a 128-99 victory against the Miami Heat.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had to go off with a right knee injury towards the end of the first quarter but his side still completed a win in which Jrue Holiday scored 24 points.

"I'm pretty sure that either on a drive or a screen or something like that, that he [Antetokounmpo] knocked knees with somebody and just wasn't able to return," said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

Klay Thompson starred for the Golden State Warriors as they beat the Houston Rockets 116-101.

Thompson shot 12 three-pointers as he put in a 42-point performance for a Warriors side without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.