Antetokounmpo has helped the Bucks top the Central standings

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to 10 matches with a Giannis Antetokounmpo-inspired 116-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Antetokounmpo top scored with 35 points, including eight rebounds, to help the Bucks secure a 12th victory in 13 matches.

Brook Lopez added 22 points as the Bucks registered their first double-figure run of victories in three years.

"We're all playing confidently together and clicking," Lopez said.

It was a tight affair with barely five points in it by the third quarter until Antetokounmpo began to dominate, netting three straight baskets and assisting MarJon Beauchamp to extend Milwaukee's lead to 76-68.

Brandon Boston Jr and Paul George starred for the Clippers with 20 and 19 point respectively.

Victory meant the Bucks completed the double over the LA sides after beating the Lakers a night earlier, thanks to Antetokounmpo's 38-point haul.

Elsewhere on Friday, the Detroit Pistons beat the San Antonio Spurs 138-131 in double overtime.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and rookie Jalen Duren registered 30 to help the Pistons win.

Despite missing Jaylen Brown with a facial fracture, the Boston Celtics saw off the Charlotte Hornets 127-116.

Jayson Tatum threw five three-pointers, including the 1,000th of his career, to condemn the Hornets to a sixth straight defeat and a seventh in succession on the road.