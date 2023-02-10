Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Cam Thomas apologised on Twitter for his homophobic language

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 (£33,000) by the NBA after he used "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview.

The 21-year-old used a homophobic slur during an on-court interview following the Nets' 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

He was interviewed alongside new team-mate Spencer Dinwiddie, who returned to Brooklyn earlier in the week as part of the deal in which Kyrie Irving joined the Dallas Mavericks.

Dinwiddie had previously joked the Nets had got "better-looking" players in the deal.

Thomas later apologised on Twitter external-link for using "the insensitive word".

"I was excited about the win and was being playful," he said.

"I definitely didn't intend to offend anyone, but realise that I probably did."

Thomas was selected by the Nets with the 27th pick of the 2021 NBA draft.