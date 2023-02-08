Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving scored 24 points on his Dallas Mavericks debut in a 110-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Irving, 30, joined the Mavericks in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

The point guard hit nine of his 17 shots from the field to boost his new team in the absence of fellow All-Star Luka Doncic, who missed his third consecutive game with a heel injury.

"It felt good to get this debut out of the way. It's just been a long 96 hours, barely any sleep," said Irving.

"It's the first time I ever got traded in the middle of the season, so it was new for me, but I'm excited that I'm here."

Dallas are hopeful Doncic will be able to make his return on either Friday and Saturday.

"I'm sure when [he] gets back it'll be even more enjoyable to play out there," added Irving.

The Mavericks are currently fourth in the Western Conference.

Durant and Westbrook on the move?

Meanwhile, Irving's former team-mate Kevin Durant is reportedly being traded by the Nets to the Phoenix Suns.

Two-time NBA champion Durant and TJ Warren are set to move to the Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round draft picks, according to reports in US media. external-link

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed a deal to send point guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz external-link in a three-team trade that will see them reacquire D'Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers will also receive Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in the deal, while Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will move from the Jazz to the Timberwolves.

The NBA trade deadline closes at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.