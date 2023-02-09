GB thrash Estonia in EuroBasket qualifier to keep finals hopes alive
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Great Britain's women thrashed Estonia 100-45 in their fifth EuroBasket qualifier to stay in contention for a place in this year's finals.
Temi Fagbenle led GB's scoring with 23 points and Chantelle Handy added 11 as all 12 players scored in Manchester.
The hosts opened up a double-figure advantage in the first quarter through tough defence and up-tempo attack.
GB need a convincing win against Portugal to qualify as one of the best second-placed teams.
Fagbenle did not play in her side's three-point defeat in Tallinn 16 months earlier and Estonia struggled to contain her on Thursday.
She scored 10 points in a row at the end of the first quarter and reached 19 points after just 17 minutes on court before returning in the fourth quarter to add four more.
GB had a 20-point lead within 16 minutes of the start and extended their advantage to 48-17 at half-time.
"It's not every day you see a score like this so that means we're doing something well offensively," Fagbenle said.
"We kept them to 45 points so that's promising for us as a defensive team."
Group G table
|P
|W
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|PD
|Greece
|4
|4
|0
|295
|249
|8
|+46
|Great Britain
|5
|2
|3
|376
|331
|7
|+45
|Portugal
|4
|2
|2
|264
|235
|6
|+29
|Estonia
|5
|1
|4
|273
|393
|6
|-120