Great Britain's women thrashed Estonia 100-45 in their fifth EuroBasket qualifier to stay in contention for a place in this year's finals.

Temi Fagbenle led GB's scoring with 23 points and Chantelle Handy added 11 as all 12 players scored in Manchester.

The hosts opened up a double-figure advantage in the first quarter through tough defence and up-tempo attack.

GB need a convincing win against Portugal to qualify as one of the best second-placed teams.

Fagbenle did not play in her side's three-point defeat in Tallinn 16 months earlier and Estonia struggled to contain her on Thursday.

She scored 10 points in a row at the end of the first quarter and reached 19 points after just 17 minutes on court before returning in the fourth quarter to add four more.

GB had a 20-point lead within 16 minutes of the start and extended their advantage to 48-17 at half-time.

"It's not every day you see a score like this so that means we're doing something well offensively," Fagbenle said.

"We kept them to 45 points so that's promising for us as a defensive team."

