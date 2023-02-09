Close menu

GB thrash Estonia in EuroBasket qualifier to keep finals hopes alive

By Rob DugdaleBBC Sport

Temi Fagbenle of Great Britain in action against Estonia
Temi Fagbenle had 23 points and seven rebounds for GB in only 22 minutes on court

Great Britain's women thrashed Estonia 100-45 in their fifth EuroBasket qualifier to stay in contention for a place in this year's finals.

Temi Fagbenle led GB's scoring with 23 points and Chantelle Handy added 11 as all 12 players scored in Manchester.

The hosts opened up a double-figure advantage in the first quarter through tough defence and up-tempo attack.

GB need a convincing win against Portugal to qualify as one of the best second-placed teams.

Fagbenle did not play in her side's three-point defeat in Tallinn 16 months earlier and Estonia struggled to contain her on Thursday.

She scored 10 points in a row at the end of the first quarter and reached 19 points after just 17 minutes on court before returning in the fourth quarter to add four more.

GB had a 20-point lead within 16 minutes of the start and extended their advantage to 48-17 at half-time.

"It's not every day you see a score like this so that means we're doing something well offensively," Fagbenle said.

"We kept them to 45 points so that's promising for us as a defensive team."

Group G table

PWLFAPTSPD
Greece4402952498+46
Great Britain5233763317+45
Portugal4222642356+29
Estonia5142733936-120

