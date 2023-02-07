Close menu

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 39-year-old record.

Los Angeles Lakers star James, 38, hit 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

Abdul-Jabbar, who also played for the Lakers, set the record in April 1984, eight months before James was born.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me," said James.

  • Comment posted by jkrebop, today at 06:30

    Good effort.

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 06:29

    How many games did it take each one? Need a fair comparison.

