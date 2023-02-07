Close menu

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 39-year-old record.

Los Angeles Lakers star James, 38, hit 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

Abdul-Jabbar, who also played for the Lakers, set the record in April 1984, eight months before James was born.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me," said James.

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 06:42

    LeBron’s gone missing too many times when it matters to be considered as one of the very best, great achievement but give me Larry Bird over this guy every single time.

  • Comment posted by fair teh middlin, today at 06:42

    There’s no defence any more

  • Comment posted by HordenUSA, today at 06:40

    I’m really not a fan of pro basketball but there is no denying James is a great athlete and now holder of a great record. Congratulations to him

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 06:39

    LeBron did this in an average at times Lakers team so to do over such a large period is something special . Congrats

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 06:38

    I've watched some sporting moments in my time but this one was like no other. To stop a game to offer a tribute after scoring in the game was so American. They could have waited until the game had ended but no, they stopped the game and all the tributes and plaudits followed. It was the most stomach churning sporting moment I have ever witnessed...it was a bit Rocky...ish.

  • Comment posted by Lunazzuro, today at 06:38

    Those with no idea. Read up, before posting.

    This is a stunning and legendary feat. A record that will be difficult to ever beat.

  • Comment posted by Haf, today at 06:37

    YAAAAAWN.

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 06:36

    I think that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest - also known as co-pilot Roger Murdock - but my dad says he doesn't work hard enough on defense.
    And he says that lots of times, he doesn't even run down court. And that he doesn't really try... except during the playoffs.

  • Comment posted by eheheh, today at 06:36

    Never starred in Airplane though did he

  • Comment posted by Welsh Gaz, today at 06:33

    Who?

    • Reply posted by Saints, today at 06:38

      Saints replied:
      Your name is Gary, you come from Wales. Happy 10th birthday 🎉🥳🎉

  • Comment posted by rohan21, today at 06:33

    The greatest to ever do it, insane longevity

  • Comment posted by jkrebop, today at 06:30

    Good effort.

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 06:29

    How many games did it take each one? Need a fair comparison.

    • Reply posted by WildsWeirdWorld, today at 06:37

      WildsWeirdWorld replied:
      Abdul-Jabbar played 1560 NBA games. James has played 1410.

