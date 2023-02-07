Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James has become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 39-year-old record.

Los Angeles Lakers star James, 38, hit 38 points in a 133-130 defeat by Oklahoma City Thunder to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387.

Abdul-Jabbar, who also played for the Lakers, set the record in April 1984, eight months before James was born.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me," said James.