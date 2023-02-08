Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Temi Fagbenle had 46 points across GB's two qualifiers in November 2022

Great Britain's women go into their final round of EuroBasket qualifiers with one eye on results around the other nine European qualifying groups.

GB know they need two wins in Manchester this week to have a chance of qualifying for this year's finals.

Even if they avenge their November 2021 defeat by Estonia on Thursday, they still need to beat Portugal on Sunday, probably by a large margin.

Both games are live on BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app.

After reaching the EuroBasket last four in 2019, GB failed to qualify in 2021.

Under the qualifying system, only results among the top three teams in the 10 groups count, with four of the second-placed teams reaching the 16-nation finals.

With Greece likely to claim the guaranteed spot as group winners, GB must finish second in the group with a better win-loss and points difference record than six of the other second-placed teams around Europe.

GB stayed in contention in November when they came from behind to beat hosts Portugal 76-69 in overtime.

"We got the better of [Portugal] in the end so we know they're going to be coming out on Sunday looking for revenge," said GB captain Chantelle Handy, who is set to reach 140 caps against Portugal.

"But we've got them at home and it's a huge advantage for us with the crowd."

Former WNBA forward Temi Fagbenle had 28 points in that game and added 18 in their defeat by Greece three days later, a game that left the Greeks all but crowned as group winners.

"Temi's another level," said Handy. "She's probably one of the better players in Europe right now."

Chantelle Handy is one of three current players remaining from the 2012 GB Olympic squad

Group G standings

P W L F A PTS PD Greece 4 4 0 295 249 8 +46 Portugal 4 2 2 264 235 6 +29 Estonia 4 1 3 228 293 5 -65 Great Britain 4 1 3 276 286 5 -10

Who is in GB women's EuroBasket squad?

GB Squad: Shanice Beckford-Norton, Shequila Joseph, Azania Stewart, Holly Winterburn (all London), Kristine Anigwe (Ragusa - Ita), Kirsty Brown, Hannah Robb (both Leicester), Temi Fagbenle (USK Prague - Cze), Georgia Gayle (Sheffield), Cheridene Green (Miskolc - Hun), Chantelle Handy (Caledonia), Kennedy Leonard (unattached), Eilidh Simpson (Sandringham)

How to watch Women's EuroBasket 2023 qualifiers live on the BBC

Coverage will be available on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app. All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 9 February

19:15-21:15 - Live coverage: Great Britain v Estonia - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 12 February

15:45-17:45 - Live coverage: Great Britain v Portugal - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app