Lillard's 60 point tally was one point shy of his career-high score

Damian Lillard scored a season-high 60 points as he helped the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Utah Jazz 134-124.

He also made nine of 15 three-point attempts to take his career total to 2,292, which moved him up to sixth on the all-time three-pointers list.

Lillard's performance against the Jazz included eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Golden State Warriors had Stephen Curry ejected late on but they beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120.

Curry was his side's leading scorer with 34 points but was ejected after he threw his mouthpiece into the stands in frustration with one minute and 14 seconds left.

Jordan Poole won the thriller for the Warriors, who were 111-102 down with just over five minutes to play, when he scored with 2.4 seconds of the game remaining.

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, with LeBron James contributing 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

James took his tally to 38,230 career points and is 157 away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points as he helped the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Denver Nuggets 107-99.