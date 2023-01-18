Last updated on .From the section Basketball

The first game broadcast on the BBC will see Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons face each other on Thursday night

The BBC will broadcast live NBA basketball games for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The first fixture to be shown will be Thursday night's NBA Paris Game between Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, available on BBC Three and iPlayer from 20:00 GMT.

Four regular season games, two play-off games, one Conference Finals game and one NBA Finals game will also be shown.

There will also be selected highlights and an end-of-season review show.

Thursday's Paris Game sees NBA return to Europe for the first time since 2020.

The Chicago Bulls are six-time NBA champions while the Pistons have three titles.