LeBron James is closing on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA points record

LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to help Los Angeles Lakers past Houston Rockets and further close in on the all-time NBA points record.

James has now passed 35 points in five of his past seven games, and was his team's top scorer in the 140-132 win.

He has 38,072 career points, 315 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum scored 51 points, including a pair of three-pointers in the final 64 seconds, as they won 130-118 at Charlotte Hornets.

Tatum now holds the franchise record for regular-season games with 50 or more points, with five.

Boston have won seven matches in a row and extended their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Elsewhere, Stephen Curry finished with a game-high 41 points as Golden State Warriors beat Washington Wizards 127-118.

Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning run to 10 games with a dominant 136-106 win at Phoenix Suns, and are second in the Western Conference behind Denver Nuggets.

Monday's full NBA results

Orlando Magic 116-119 Denver Nuggets

Philadelphia 76ers 113-112 LA Lakers

Boston Celtics 130-118 Charlotte Hornets

Indian Pacers 119-132 Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors 123-121 New York Knicks

Miami Heat 113-121 Atlanta Hawks

Sacramento Kings 132-119 San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks 123-140 Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors 127-118 Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans 103-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Utah Jazz 126-125 Minnesota Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns 106-136 Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets 132-140 LA Lakers