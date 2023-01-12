Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Luka Doncic scored his 10th triple-double of the season to help Dallas Mavericks overcome LA Lakers 119-115.

The 23-year-old Slovenian scored 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in 53 minutes.

Dallas led by 19 points in the first quarter but needed double-overtime to secure the win.

It is their first victory in three games, placing them fourth in the Western Conference while LeBron James' Lakers are 13th.

"It was very physical," said Doncic.

"Two overtimes, a lot of minutes, you had to stay focused. Energy was a little low after two overtimes, but we came through it."

Doncic tied the game at 101-101 in regulation time with six seconds remaining and tied it again 108-108 on a 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds of extra-time on the clock to force a second extra period, while Christian Wood scored 24 points with 14 rebounds and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points.

James, returning to court after missing Monday's loss against Denver Nuggets with an ankle injury, scored 24 points with 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Elsewhere on Friday, Boston Celtics made a late surge to edge a 109-98 victory over Brooklyn Nets and extend their lead over the Nets at the top of the Eastern Conference with their fifth consecutive win.

The Nets were without superstar Kevin Durant, who limped off in their win over Miami Heat with a sprained right knee ligament on Sunday, which is expected to sideline him for several weeks.

Celtics' Marcus Smart, who registered 16 points and six rebounds, said: "We get out and run, it's hard for people to stop it."

Gabe Vincent scored a career-high 28 points as Miami Heat beat Milwaukee Bucks, who were without star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, 108-102.

Meanwhile, Damian Lillard's impressive 50 points were not enough to secure his Portland Trail Blazers side victory over Cleveland Cavaliers, who came from behind as Donovan Mitchell registered 26 points.