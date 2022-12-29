Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Eight players of the 11 suspended jumped up from the bench to join in the altercation

Eleven players were suspended by the NBA following a mass scuffle during the Detroit Pistons' 121-101 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Magic centre Moritz Wagner received a two-game ban for pushing Pistons guard Killian Hayes off court on Thursday.

Hayes was banned for three matches for retaliating by hitting Wagner on the back of the head.

Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo was given a one-game ban along with eight Magic players.

Guards Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton, Gary Harris and Kevon Harris, forwards Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner and centers Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr have each been suspended for one match.

The Pistons were leading by nine points when Wagner shoved Hayes at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Diallo raced in and pushed Wagner from behind and Hayes hit Wagner, sending him sprawling into the Pistons bench.

The one-game bans issued to the eight Magic players for leaving the bench area will be staggered to ensure the Magic have eight players available for their next two games.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 for a fifth successive win.

On Wednesday the 23-year-old Slovenian became only the second player to score a 60-point triple-double, against the New York Knicks.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each scored 29 points to help Eastern Conference leaders the Boston Celtics beat the LA Clippers 116-110.

Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-106.

The San Antonio Spurs inflicted a fifth consecutive defeat on the Knicks as Keldon Johnson scored 30 points and Romeo Langford a career-high 23 in a 122-115 triumph.