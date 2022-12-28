Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Williamson posted career-best figures in the Pelicans' comeback win

Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points as the New Orleans Pelicans mounted a dramatic late rally to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118.

Williamson, 22, scored the Pelicans' final 14 points to help them overcome a five-point deficit at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

But his physicality drew criticism from Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell.

"He's playing (American) football; we're playing basketball. We can't touch him or guard him," said Russell.

Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 27 points for the Timberwolves.

Williamson was the number one draft pick in 2019, but missed more than a year through injury and was criticised over his weight.

However, he has helped the Pelicans climb to the top of the Western Conference.

"I watched a lot of old-school players and I tried to figure out their mindsets, and all their mindsets were the same. People remember winners," said Williamson.

"So whenever that time comes for me to be done with the game of basketball, I want people to say that he was a winner. And (team-mate) CJ (McCollum) looked at me and said, 'If you wanna be great, this is the time to step up.' And that was all the motivation I needed."

The Brooklyn Nets moved up to second in the Eastern Conference with a 10th successive win.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and Kevin Durant 26 in a 108-107 victory at the Atlanta Hawks.

"It's good to get some stability and win a few games along the way and have some fun," said Durant after a season hampered by initial poor form, the sacking of coach Steve Nash and Irving's suspension over claims of anti-Semitism.

DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points as the Chicago Bulls claimed a 119-113 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, for whom Giannis Antetokounmpo racked up 45 points and 22 rebounds.

Reigning champions Golden State Warriors fought back to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107, their third win in a row.