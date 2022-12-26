Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Luca Doncic also had eight rebounds and seven assists in the Dallas Mavericks' victory

Luka Doncic scored 32 points as the Dallas Mavericks recovered from a half-time deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Christmas Day.

The Mavericks trailed 54-43 at half-time but scored 51 points in the third quarter to take control of the match.

LeBron James scored 38 points for the Lakers, who have lost four games in a row without the injured Anthony Davis.

Before the game, a statue of Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was unveiled outside the American Airlines Center.

Nowitzki, a 14-time NBA All-Star, spent his entire career at the Mavericks between 1998 and 2019, leading them to their sole NBA title in 2011.

Dirk Nowitzki's 21 years with the Dallas Mavericks is an NBA record for most seasons played with one franchise.

Elsewhere, two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic scored 41 points as Denver Nuggets beat Phoenix Suns 128-125 in overtime.

Denver point guard Jamal Murray tied the game with 10.7 seconds remaining of regulation time, but Aaron Gordon's spectacular dunk shot with 24 seconds left of overtime set up a fourth straight victory for the Nuggets.

"It's nice. It's just one game," said Jokic. "Everybody can have one good game.

"We keep fighting. We have a lot of guys who can play. I'm just happy that we are winning. We're playing really good."

Jayson Tatum has now scored 30 or more points for five successive games as his 42 points helped the Boston Celtics to a 139-118 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 27 points in reply for the Bucks, who have now lost three straight games.

The Golden State Warriors, still without injured top scorer Stephen Curry, beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 for only their third win in 10 matches.

Jordan Poole top-scored with 32 points for the Warriors before being ejected with 9:20 remaining for his second technical foul.

Ja Morant scored 36 points in reply for the Grizzlies, who slip to third in the Western Conference.

Joel Embiid scored 35 points and James Harden added 29 as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the New York Knicks 119-112.

The 76ers have now won eight matches in a row without without injured guard Tyrese Maxey.