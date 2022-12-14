Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry suffered a shoulder injury as NBA champions the Golden State Warriors' indifferent season continued with a 125-119 defeat away to the Indiana Pacers.

Curry had a game-high 38 points when he was hurt attempting a steal in the third quarter.

Curry will have a scan on the injury on Thursday, said coach Steve Kerr.

"Maybe it's going to get tougher if Steph is out for a little while," added Kerr after a 15th defeat in 29 games.

The Warriors, who are seeking a fifth title in nine season, lie 10th in the Eastern Conference.

"My message to the group was it's about competing, it's about weathering the storm," Kerr added. "This has been a tough start to the season. We're in a tough stretch."

The Warriors were trailing 93-80 when Curry, who has averaged 30 points this season, departed the court.

A pair of Donte DiVincenzo three-pointers pulled them back to within 122-119 with a little over a minute to play.

But ultimately the Pacers, for whom Tyrese Haliburton top-scored with 29 points, held on.

Elsewhere, two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic scored 43 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 141-128 win over the Washington Wizards.

Paul George managed a triple double of 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers to a 99-88 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.