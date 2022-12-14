Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Trailblazers want new home to return BBL to Derby

Derby Trailblazers hope to bring top-flight basketball back to the city, says head coach Matt Shaw.

Derby played in the British Basketball League (BBL) for 15 years until 2002, with the club previously coached by Nick Nurse - the American who took the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA title.

The Trailblazers play in the second tier, but there is no promotion and relegation between competitions.

"We have seen Derby is a city that can support a BBL team," Shaw said.

"It's definitely a desire. We always want betterment, always want to improve as a club and getting to that top league would be phenomenal."

Derby are among the top teams again in the National Basketball League and last season claimed silverware by winning the L Lynch Trophy.

They also reached the quarter-finals of the BBL Trophy, going out against top-flight side Bristol Flyers at home.

The game at the Clarence Wiggins Sports Centre - a school venue - was packed with hundred of people and convinced bosses at the Trailblazers to try and establish a permanent home of their own to get Derby back to the BBL.

Derby's lack of a TV-friendly facility when they played as the Storm in the BBL is what led them to pulling out of that competition two decades ago.

With 350 players - across all divisions and ages groups - on their books and 200 people on a waiting list to join, the need for a home is more than just about trying to re-establish professional basketball in the city.

Getting players on court at the moment means the Trailblazers have different teams, across different age groups and divisions, training at a number of different venues throughout the week.

"Too many people wanting to play basketball is a great problem," Shaw told BBC East Midlands Today.

"But it's quite frustrating that so many people want to play basketball but we just can't accommodate everyone.

"We need more court space, our own facility that we can call home and where we can play on a weekly basis and slot everyone in."

Trailblazers chairman David Woodyatt says the club has been in talks with the local council, as well as other un-named bodies about building a venue.

He also said there is interest locally in financially supporting a future bid to join the BBL.

"I really believe Derby people want to put things back into Derby," Woodyatt said.

"We have reached out to business people in Derby and it's really gathering momentum now."