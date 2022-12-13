Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jordan is seen by many as the best player in the history of basketball

The award presented to the NBA's most valuable player is to be renamed the Michael Jordan Trophy.

It is one of six newly designed trophies named after NBA legends and it follows the naming of the All-Star Game MVP trophy after the late Kobe Bryant.

The five other former players are Wilt Chamberlain, John Havlicek, George Mikan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Jerry West.

Six-time NBA champion Jordan won the MVP award five times while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

He spent most of his career, which began in 1984, with the Bulls and became a global icon who helped raise the NBA's profile around the world.

The six new awards are:

Michael Jordan Trophy: MVP

Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy: Defensive Player of the Year

Wilt Chamberlain Trophy: Rookie Of the Year

Jerry West Trophy: Clutch Player of Year

John Havlicek Trophy: Sixth Man of Year

George Mikan Trophy: Most Improved Player of the Year

"Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," league commissioner Adam Silver said. "As we recognise the league's top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."

The Jordan Trophy stands at 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, in honour of Jordan's jersey number 23 and his six titles. Its five-sided base represents Jordan's five league MVPs.