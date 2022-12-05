Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving served an eight-game suspension

Nike has ended its sponsorship deal with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving one month after he promoted a documentary which contained anti-Semitic material on social media.

The sportswear giant initially suspended its contract with Irving, who later apologised.

The 30-year-old missed eight games during his suspension from the NBA.

Speaking recently, Nike founder Phil Knight said: "Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple."

Knight added: "He made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. I was fine with that."

Seven-time NBA All-Star Irving had partnered with Nike for eight years and, according to Forbes, had an $11m (£9m) contract with the brand as of 2019.

During his suspension, he met NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Jewish community leaders, while he and the Nets pledged to donate $1m (£820,000) to combat "hate and intolerance".