Kyrie Irving: Nike ends sponsorship deal with Brooklyn Nets guard after social media post
Last updated on .From the section Basketball
Nike has ended its sponsorship deal with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving one month after he promoted a documentary which contained anti-Semitic material on social media.
The sportswear giant initially suspended its contract with Irving, who later apologised.
The 30-year-old missed eight games during his suspension from the NBA.
Speaking recently, Nike founder Phil Knight said: "Kyrie stepped over the line. It's kind of that simple."
Knight added: "He made some statements that we just can't abide by, and that's why we ended the relationship. I was fine with that."
Seven-time NBA All-Star Irving had partnered with Nike for eight years and, according to Forbes, had an $11m (£9m) contract with the brand as of 2019.
During his suspension, he met NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Jewish community leaders, while he and the Nets pledged to donate $1m (£820,000) to combat "hate and intolerance".
