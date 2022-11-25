Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James (centre) has won four NBA championships

LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on his return from a five-game injury lay-off.

James, sidelined by an adductor strain since 9 November, scored 21 points as the Lakers won their first away game of the season.

"I felt pretty good," said James, who played 33 minutes at the AT&T Center.

"I've been non-stop around the clock [getting treatment] for the last couple of weeks to get back on the floor."

He added: "My rhythm, my timing was a little off on a few of my passes. But I'll be a lot better as the games go on."

James, 37, also made eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

"He was moving great," said Lakers coach Darvin Ham. "Obviously there's going to be some rust there, but I thought he looked great."

Anthony Davis scored 25 points for the Lakers as the Spurs suffered a seventh consecutive defeat.

The Boston Celtics beat the Sacramento Kings 122-104, the Golden State Warriors overcame the Utah Jazz 129-118, and the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed 117-102 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.