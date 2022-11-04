Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Serbia's Nikola Jokic is in his eighth season with the Denver Nuggets

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic posted his 79th career triple-double to move one ahead of Wilt Chamberlain on the all-time list.

A triple-double is when a player achieves at least 10 points in three statistical categories during a game.

The Serbian is sixth behind four-time NBA champion LeBron James who has 105 - Russell Westbrook is top with 194.

Jokic had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-110.

The 27-year-old said: "It's nice to be compared with a guy [Chamberlain] who's probably one of the best ever. It's some kind of legacy that I leave behind."

Oklahoma City were on a four-game winning run before it was ended by Denver, for who Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 27 points.

Denver were 14 points ahead after two quarters but the Thunder were two ahead at the end of the third after outscoring the Nuggets 38-22.

But Jamal Murray helped the Nuggets stay in the contest in the closing stages by scoring Denver's first nine points as they sealed the fourth quarter 29-15.