Irving is a seven-time NBA All-Star

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he will meet with Kyrie Irving next week about his social media activity.

The Brooklyn Nets guard, 30, was criticised after sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic material.

In response, Irving and the Nets released a joint statement on Wednesday that pledged to donate $1m (£894,000) to combat "hate and intolerance".

Silver said he was "disappointed" that although Irving said he "meant no harm" with the post, he did not apologise.

"Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material," Silver said in a statement.

"While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicise.

"I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation."

In Wednesday's statement, Irving said: "I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalised and impacted every day.

"I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.

"I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light."