Nash's first ever coaching role was at Nets after a successful playing career during which he was named the NBA MVP twice

The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after losing five games from seven so far this season.

The 48-year-old has been with the team since 2020 and had guided them to the play-offs in consecutive seasons.

"It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office every day," said Nash.

The announcement comes as Nets prepare to face the Chicago Bulls at home on Tuesday.

"I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nashs will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around," Nash said in a statement on Instagram.

Assistant coach Jacques Vaughn will serve as interim head coach with Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder in the running to take over.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement external-link .

"After much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time."

Nash has experienced difficulties with players at the Nets, most recently fans wore 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts at the game against the Indiana Pacers after point-guard Kyrie Irving was criticised for a social media post about a film featuring anti-Jewish tropes.

Irving played in just 29 regular-season games of the 82-game season last year for opting to not get a Covid-19 vaccination, before the vaccine mandate was lifted.

"Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure," said Marks.