Klay Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and five-time All-Star

Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career as his Golden State Warriors side lost a volatile encounter with the Phoenix Suns.

The Suns won 134-105 to consign the reigning NBA champions to their second defeat of the new season, with Devin Booker scoring a game-high 34 points.

Thompson and Booker received technical fouls for a third-quarter altercation.

Four-time NBA champion Thompson reacted angrily and was ejected for the first time in 796 NBA games.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also received a technical foul in the third quarter at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, as well as the Warriors' Draymond Green and Suns players Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul.

Booker said: "I love Klay Thompson, and I have from the beginning, coming up. Right from the draft I said I wanted to be Klay Thompson.

"But that doesn't excuse us from competing against each other and talking a little mess with each other."

Stephen Curry, who made at least 33 points in each of his first three games this season, led the Warriors with 21 points but could not prevent the Suns claiming a third win of the campaign.

Trey Murphy III was one of eight New Orleans Pelicans players to score double figures as they beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111.

He led with 22 points for the Pelicans, who were missing regular starters Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Herbert Jones through injury.

Luka Doncic scored 37 points for the Mavericks but missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

The Washington Wizards won 120-99 to record their sixth straight victory over the Detroit Pistons, who are without a win since their opening game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder finally got their first win of the season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 33 points as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-94.