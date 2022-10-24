Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kyrie Irving recorded 37 points, eight rebounds and five assists

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers.

Ja Morant also added 38 as Memphis pulled away in the third quarter after trailing at half-tme.

Durant's tally moved him up to 20th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

He now has 25,622 points, putting him ahead of eight-time All-Star Alex English.

Elsewhere on Monday night, the Boston Celtics' winning start to the season ended in a 120-102 defeat by the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 22 and Nikola Vucevic recorded 18 points and 23 rebounds for the Bulls, whose victory came after two defeats.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 26 points for Boston, who had won their opening three games.

There was a first win of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers as James Harden led them to a 120-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Harden made 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds with Joel Embiid adding 26 points.

The Portland Trail Blazers continued their blistering start to the campaign with a fourth win, this time a 135-110 success over the Denver Nuggets.

Damian Lillard recorded 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Portland, who have opened a season with four wins for the first time since 1999-2000.

There was a first win of the season for the Houston Rockets over the previously unbeaten Utah Jazz, as well as victories for the Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.