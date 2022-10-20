Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Kawhi Leonard returned from a torn knee ligament sustained in June 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their losing start to the NBA season with a 103-97 defeat by city rivals the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard came off the bench to score 14 points and seven rebounds on his return for the Clippers after more than a year out with a knee injury.

Paul George registered 15 points while John Wall added 15 on his debut for the Clippers.

It is the Clippers' eighth successive win over the 17-time NBA champions.

Lonnie Walker top-scored for the Lakers with 26 points, but despite Anthony Davis' 25 and LeBron James' 20 points, they could not stop the slide to a second-straight defeat.

"We played the right way," James said. "I think we made another step forward today."

Elsewhere on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late surge from the Philadelphia 76ers as they kicked off their season with a 90-88 victory.

Two-time NBA most valuable player (MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo came close to a triple-double, registering 21 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists.

James Harden led the Sixers with 31 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter, as they fell to their second defeat of the campaign.

"I think we did a great job just keeping our composure," said Antetokounmpo. "We had the lead, we lost the lead. They were playing good, they were moving the ball.

"Harden got hot, was making shots, was getting his team-mates involved. We kept our composure, we kept trusting one another."