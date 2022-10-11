Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Green (right) has won four NBA Championships with Golden State alongside prolific shooter Stephen Curry (left)

Draymond Green has been fined but not suspended by the Golden State Warriors for punching his team-mate Jordan Poole in a training session.

Video footage emerged of the incident and the 32-year-old apologised to Poole and the rest of the team the next day.

"This is the biggest crisis we've had since I've been coach here," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Green initially suggested he would step away from the team but Kerr said he would return to training on Thursday.

"It's really serious stuff. We're not perfect, but we're going to lean on the experience that we have together over the last nine years and trust that this is the best decision for our team [not to suspend Green]," added Kerr.

The forward, who punched Poole after the two exchanged words in a practice session, took a few days away from the team but will be available for the Warriors' final pre-season game on Friday before their season opener against the LA Lakers on 18 October.

"There's a huge embarrassment that comes with it. Not only for myself, that's something I'll have to deal with, but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organisation has to deal with," said the experienced Green.

"Also Jordan's family - his family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video."

Kerr, who has been in charge of the team since 2014, said everyone has "a lot of work to do" to make it a successful season.

He added that the situation has been discussed with Green, Poole and senior members of the team - including superstar shooter Stephen Curry - before determining his punishment.

"I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations," Kerr said. "It's been an exhaustive process."

The Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years last season, beating the Boston Celtics in the Finals.