Close menu

Anthony Edwards: NBA fine Minnesota Timberwolves guard for homophobic language

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Anthony Edwards
Edwards was the number one pick in the 2020 NBA draft

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 (£31,100) for using homophobic language in a social media post.

The 21-year-old has been punished by the NBA for using "offensive and derogatory language"external-link in a video on his Instagram account earlier this month.

Edwards later deleted the video and issued an apology.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," he tweeted.external-link

"It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured