Anthony Edwards: NBA fine Minnesota Timberwolves guard for homophobic language
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 (£31,100) for using homophobic language in a social media post.
The 21-year-old has been punished by the NBA for using "offensive and derogatory language" in a video on his Instagram account earlier this month.
Edwards later deleted the video and issued an apology.
"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," he tweeted.
"It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"