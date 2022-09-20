Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Edwards was the number one pick in the 2020 NBA draft

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 (£31,100) for using homophobic language in a social media post.

The 21-year-old has been punished by the NBA for using "offensive and derogatory language" external-link in a video on his Instagram account earlier this month.

Edwards later deleted the video and issued an apology.

"What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I'm incredibly sorry," he tweeted. external-link

"It's unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there's no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!"