Bird played her entire 20-year career for the Seattle Storm

Sue Bird's stellar 20-year playing career is over after Seattle Storm failed to reach the Women's National Basketball Association finals.

Team USA legend Bird, 41, spent her entire career with the Storm, where she won four WNBA titles.

But having announced in June this season would be her last, there was no fairytale ending for the record-breaking point guard.

"I'm gong to miss it so much," said Bird, following her retirement.

The Storm lost 97-92 to Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA play-off semi-finals.

"I wish we could have done a little bit more to get to the finals, but I'm so proud of this team," she added.

"It's sad, but obviously I'm so thankful for 20 years here."

Bird, a 13-time All-Star and the league's all-time assists leader, scored eight points and eight assists on her final appearance for her club.

Fans around the Climate Pledge Arena chanted "Thank you Sue" as she gave an emotional farewell speech.

"I just hope the next person that comes in and plays point guard here can just keep the tradition going," she said.

"Keep the winning going, keep that championship level going, keep these fans happy.

"I hope I made everybody in here proud."

Las Vegas Aces will face either Chicago Sky - the defending WNBA champions - or the Connecticut Sun in the finals on Sunday.

A stellar career

Bird is a five-time Olympic gold medallist with Team USA

Drafted in 2002, Bird - the partner of US soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe - started breaking records in her rookie season when she was the only Seattle player to feature in all 36 games.

She is the record all-time WNBA assists leader with over 3,000 assists and won her five Olympic gold medals for her country in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 respectively.

In 2015, Bird became the first player in WNBA history to score 5,000 career points.

She also played in a record 12 All-Star games and is the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades.