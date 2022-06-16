Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry was named the NBA Finals MVP for the first time

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics to claim their fourth NBA title in eight years.

The Warriors won 103-90 in game six in Boston to clinch the series 4-2.

Having finished 2019-20 with a dire 15-50 record, they are also the first team to go from the league's worst side to a championship in two years.

Stephen Curry, twice named the league's most valuable player for the regular season, was the NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.

