Last updated on .From the section Basketball

LeBron James has won four NBA titles, including one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020

An exclusive LeBron James trading card is expected to sell for more than $6m (£4.78m) at an auction this week.

The one-of-a-kind card featuring the 18-time NBA All-Star, 37, includes patches taken from jerseys James has worn in his career.

The card was found after a year-long hunt among collectors during a live social media event.

It came after Canadian rapper Drake bought 10 cases of the basketball cards to try and locate it.

"The best comparison that I can use for the modern reader is imagine Willy Wonka [and] the Chocolate Factory, looking for that gold ticket," Ken Goldin, executive chairman of auctioneers Goldin, told Reuters.

"And then imagine there was only one golden ticket instead of five."

An "ultra-rare" signed rookie card for the four-time NBA champion, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, broke the record for most expensive basketball card sold last year, fetching $5.2m.

The auction for the "Triple Logoman" card - which has patches from James' Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers jerseys - opens on Wednesday and closes on 25 June.