NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics to level series at 1-1

Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Stephen Curry takes a shot against the Boston Celtics in game two of the NBA finals
Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 in game two of the NBA Finals.

Victory sees the six-time NBA champions level the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Curry scored five three-pointers as well as making six rebounds and four assists as the Warriors dominated the second half in San Francisco.

"Steph was breathtaking in that third quarter," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

"Not just the shot making but the defensive effort. He just doesn't get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defence.

"People go at him to try to wear him down because they know how important he is to us offensively. And it is pretty dramatic, the difference in Steph's strength and physicality between now and when I first got here eight years ago.

"The guy is amazing; he just keeps working."

The Celtics had picked up where they left off in game one to take an early nine-point lead, but 11 first-half turnovers allowed the Warriors back into the contest to hold a two-point advantage at the break.

In the second half, the Celtics continued to collapse, committing 19 turnovers that led to 33 points for the Warriors.

"For us, that was a little disappointing," said Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

"That's kind of been a constant theme in the play-offs. When that happens, we're in trouble."

Game three is on Wednesday in Boston. In previous NBA Finals where the series has been tied at 1-1, the team that won game three has gone on to win the championship 82.1% of the time.

Prior to Sunday's game, players and coaches from both teams wore t-shirts that said 'End Gun Violence' on the front following recent shootings in the United States.

Stephen Curry wearing an 'End Gun Violence' t-shirt
  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 08:20

    Although the games between Celtics and Warriors may not be close ones it seems the series may go down to the wire. It may be a 4-3 win to the victor.

  • Comment posted by thepadlock, today at 07:50

    They really know how to Rixtin our wuggy puddlers

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 08:23

      twinprime replied:
      Strange language you are using - what is that?

  • Comment posted by LBW2017, today at 07:49

    Great Athletes, i cant understand why the BBC cover this and not one of the greatest sporting spectacles in the calendar year...the Stanley cup playoffs are so much better than almost anything on TV right now...!

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 08:00

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Probably that basketball is more popular, or at least more accessible in this country to the masses. If you think of schools most of them play basketball, or even just kids in the street. Not many people I know have even skated yet alone played ice hockey. That's not my opinion on how good I think it is just an observation.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 07:41

    These guys are amazing athletes simple as that .

