Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Jayson Tatum returned to form as the Celtics bounced back in the play-off final

Jayson Tatum rediscovered top form to help the Boston Celtics level their Eastern Conference play-off final with the Miami Heat.

The Celtics forward, 24, scored 31 points in a 102-82 win that levelled the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Tatum's display included eight rebounds and five assists and was a significant improvement on his return of 10 points in the Celtics' defeat on Saturday.

"You feel like you let your team-mates down," he said of his game-three tally.

"I think I do a really good job of sleeping it off regardless if I had 10 points or 46 points. I'm a big believer that you can't change what happened. I didn't doubt myself."

Game five of the series takes place in Miami on Wednesday.

The Celtics started quickly on their home court to lead 29-11 after a quarter and they built on their early success with Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III, Derrick White and Payton Richard all reaching double figures.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said: "Nobody scored in double figures among the Heat starters. We obviously set the tone right there.

"We have a prideful team and one of the best defensive teams in the league. We came out in the right mindset."