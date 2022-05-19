Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Great Britain lost against Turkey in their last group game

Great Britain's men have qualified for the next stage of the 2023 Basketball World Cup after tournament organisers removed Belarus.

Belarus were in GB's group of four teams, but with three teams set to qualify, Greece and Turkey will join Great Britain in the next stage.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has kicked Belarus out because of their support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus were bottom seeds in the group.

Russia have also been removed from the tournament.

GB still have to play away against Greece on 30 June and at home against Turkey on 3 July, with the results counting towards the next phase.