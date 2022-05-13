Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Klay Thompson (left) top scored for the Warriors with 40 points

The Golden State Warriors reached the NBA Western Conference play-off final with a 110-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson's 30-point haul and 29 from Stephen Curry helped the home side to a 4-2 series win.

They next face the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks, who play on Sunday.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-95 to level their series at 3-3 and send it to a game seven decider on Sunday.

The Warriors had taken a hammering in Memphis in game five but game six was a much tighter affair, with each side trading the lead three times in the final quarter before the Warriors managed to pull clear.

It means they have reached their sixth Western Conference final in eight years.

"This obviously stings," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

"Such a special season with a special group, and I want them to cherish that, remember that, despite this loss."

The Bucks, defending NBA champions, also had a chance to progress, going into a home game with a 3-2 series lead.

Star man Giannis Antetokounmpo played his part, scoring 44 points and 20 rebounds - the first 40-point, 20-rebound game since Shaquille O'Neal in 2001.

But the Celtics' Jayson Tatum outshone even Antetokounmpo with 46 points to see the visitors keep their semi-final series alive.

"Our season was on the line. I knew that and we knew that. We had to give it all we've got," Tatum said.

The winners of the Bucks-Celtics series will meet the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference final.