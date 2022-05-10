Last updated on .From the section Basketball

Cameron Johnson scored 14 points as the Suns took a series lead over the Mavericks

Devin Booker led a third-quarter surge as the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semi-finals.

The Mavericks had closed to within a point at 49-48 shortly after half-time.

But Booker scored 12 of his 28 points as the Suns outscored Dallas 33-14 in the third quarter to take command.

The Suns can clinch a place in the conference finals by winning game six on Thursday but the away team is yet to win in the best-of-seven series.

Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points for Phoenix, while team-mates Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson scored 14 points each.

Luka Doncic claimed 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Mavericks, with Jalen Brunson adding 21.

In the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 120-85 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Heat, with Jimmy Butler claiming a game-high 23 points while Max Strus produced his first double-double of the post-season with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Tributes paid to Hall of Famer Lanier

NBA commissioner Adam Silver led the tributes to Hall of Famer Bob Lanier, who died this week at 73 after a brief illness.

Lanier had a 14-season career from 1970 to 1984, averaging 20.1 points and 10.1 rebounds in 959 career games for the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, and he also served as president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Silver said in a statement: "Bob Lanier was among the most talented centres in the history of the NBA, but his impact on the league went far beyond what he accomplished on the court.

"For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and then me, traveling the world to teach the game's values and make a positive impact on young people everywhere. It was a labour of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around."