James Harden is a former NBA MVP

James Harden helped Philadelphia 76ers tie their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series against Miami 2-2 with a 116-108 home victory.

Harden scored 31 points in what team-mate Danny Green described as an "incredible" performance.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid continued to impress on his return from an eye injury and concussion.

The Dallas Mavericks also tied their best-of-seven series against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 111-101 win.

It was a second home win for Mavericks in the Western Conference play-offs and they travel to Phoenix for game five on Tuesday, when the Sixers play in Miami.

In Philadelphia, Embiid - who played in a protective mask - scored 24 points and Green hailed his team-mate, saying: "Without him we look a little discombobulated."

While Embiid impressed from the outset with 15 points in the first quarter, Harden pushed the pace later in the game.

Miami had cut Philadelphia's lead to five in the fourth quarter when Harden drove to the rim for a basket then scored a three-pointer.

With just over one minute remaining, Harden made another three-pointer to seal victory.