Glasgow Rocks hope to "go one better" by reaching the BBL play-off final, despite not getting regular use of home venue the Emirates Arena.

Rocks have reached their third semi-final of the season and face Leicester Riders over two legs.

Riders visit Glasgow on Saturday, with the return in Leicester on Monday, but the Emirates is this week being used for local council elections.

"We're trying so hard to get our own facility," owner Duncan Smillie said.

"We're trying to make a move to a facility in Easterhouse that we have control of.

"We can't practice on our own floor - we've got to go somewhere else and practice. We still keep delivering, it's a very resilient team we've got this year."

London Lions take on Bristol Flyers in the other semi-final and Gareth Murray's Rocks are up against BBL and BBL Trophy champions.

"We've been in two other semi-finals this year," Smillie explained on BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live.

"We made the BBL Trophy semi-final and the BBL Cup semi-final. Hopefully, we can go one better and make the final."